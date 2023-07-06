Faker’s coach gives much-needed update on the LoL GOAT’s injury

T1 head coach Bengi shared an update on mid laner Faker’s wrist injury in a post-match press conference on July 5. He confirmed the League of Legends player won’t be returning to the big stage for at least two weeks.

“For now, we’re thinking Faker is taking at least two weeks off,” he said according to a translation from Korizon Esports. “Then, we’ll see the progress of his recovery from there.”

This means Faker will miss some key matches in the LCK Summer, with just four remaining ahead of the playoffs. T1 are currently placed third in the standings, only a few points ahead of teams like Dplus KIA, Hanwha Life Esports, and Kwangdong Freecs.

T1 revealed Faker would miss the team’s July 5 matchup against DRX due to “show[ing] symptoms of pain in his right arm and hand.” The organization confirmed examination showed no sign of “major abnormalities” and the player was receiving physical therapy. Faker has been suffering from wrist pain since mid-June.

T1 lost their series in a quick and painful 2-0 after Faker was replaced by rookie Yoon “Poby” Sung-won. This was the player’s debut on the LCK stage, but he’ll have many more matches to prove himself in the weeks ahead.

T1 will face off against first-placed team Gen.G on Saturday, July 8.

