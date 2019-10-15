League fans and players celebrate 10th anniversary with #League10

It’s hard to imagine that it’s almost been 10 years since the release of League of Legends.

Riot Games’ creation not only became a hit in the MOBA genre, but the game has become one of the most popular video games in the entire world. League has become esports’ crown jewel, as millions tune into watch the likes of Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok and Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg battle on Summoner’s Rift.

Fans and players alike are celebrating the 10-year anniversary by using the hashtag #League10 with their favorite memories of League. Some posted about their first time loading up the game, while some celebrated their first Penta.

Here are some of our favorites.

Cloud9 on Twitter Because of @LeagueOfLegends, we exist 🥰 Thank you @LeagueOfLegends, here goes a throwback 💙 #League10 Balls, Meteos, Hai, SnEaKyCaStRoO and LemonNation

Clayton Raines on Twitter I started playing @LeagueOfLegends 10 years ago and never imagined it would take me where it has. I remember my client exploding with messages when my casting popped off on Reddit and got me noticed by Riot; I couldn’t believe it. This image brings back a lot of feels. #League10

huhi on Twitter Came from korea, and league has gave me a new family and friends here ! I am so grateful and so lucky to be around these people! #League10

Howon Lee on Twitter 7 years ago, my friend introduced me to @LeagueOfLegends. I told him that I’d never play that shitty game for casuals. One internship, 3 offices, 9 countries, and almost 5 years at Riot, it looks like I’m staying here for a while. #League10

Disguised Toast on Twitter Happy #League10 anniversary. Thanks for giving all my friends a job.