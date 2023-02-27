League fans agree: the new LEC Winter Split trophy sucks

Fans think the minimalist approach has made the trophy look too bland.

The inaugural LEC Winter Split concluded on Feb. 26 with G2 Esports defeating MAD Lions in the grand finals. G2’s stellar performance on the Summoner’s Rift was a treat to watch, but not everything on the stage looked as pleasing. Many League of Legends fans were put off by the design of the new LEC Winter Split trophy.

The trophy is a five-pointed shield with the LEC logo in the middle and wave-like motifs on the sides. The middle part of the shield is raised slightly, making it resemble a pentagonal pyramid. While the design is not outright bad or ugly, it pales in comparison to the original LEC trophy.

Many League fans expressed their disappointment regarding the design on Twitter. One of them compared the shield to the old Rune system, citing it as a boring design.

“Excuse me that ‘SHIELD’ is a major downgrade compared to the gorgeous #LEC trophy,” another fan said.

Even notable League personalities gave their opinions on it. Ender, who is a part of the on-air LEC broadcast group, had a hilarious take on this Winter Split trophy design. “The trophy is a shield to protect us from LPL toplaners at MSI,” he quipped.

Riot Games’ track record in designing trophies for its tournaments has been a good one. Each regional league and international competition has a unique trophy design with the Worlds trophy being the most iconic of them all.

But the decision to change the Worlds trophy to a highly simplified and minimalist design last year did not sit well with most League fans. With the new LEC Winter Split trophy also being a boring and simple shield, fans will be worried when Riot announces an update to any other trophy design in the future.