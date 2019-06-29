League of Legends fan creates phone app that allows players to accept queue, choose champs, and more

If you’ve ever had to leave your computer while in a queue for a League of Legends game, there’s finally a solution to this problem. A Redditor has created a fully functional app that allows you to accept queues, change champs, and get into a game all from your mobile phone.

The phone app is called Mimic, and it’s an open source tool that connects your computer to your phone for League purposes. By downloading a lightweight bridge to your desktop computer, you can go to the bathroom or get a drink while getting into a game without having to rush back to your computer.

First, you have to download a tool called Conduit onto your computer. Once you start up your League client, you’ll get a six-digit code. This is where you head to “app.mimic.lol” on your phone’s browser, enter the code, and that’s it—pretty simple stuff for a great League tool.

Here are all of the things Mimic can do from your phone:

Creating a new lobby

Accepting invites

Inviting others/toggling invite permissions/selecting/getting into queue

Accepting or declining ready check

Preselecting or hovering a champ

Banning/picking a champ

Seeing the picks of others

Changing summoner spells

Editing rune pages

For ARAM: Rerolling and choosing from the bench

You don’t need to worry about getting in trouble with Riot Games because the app “conforms to both the general Riot Developer policies and the League Client development policies.” The developer also doubled down and asked for approval from Riot, who gave the creator of Mimic the green light.