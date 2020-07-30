League fan creates amazing Spirit Blossom Lissandra skin concept

The League of Legends community has many talented artists and fans, many of whom frequently show off their artistic talents to pay their respects to the game and the champions they love. Fan art not only inspires other artists, but they also serve as guidelines for Riot Games and allow the developer to understand what its audience wants.

Though the Spirit Blossom skin line just hit the live servers this month, a League fan shared their skin concept for Lissandra, which features her in the general theme of the latest skin-line.

Image via CyanSoulArt

The colors used and the facial details of Lissandra check every box on the Spirit Blossom’s theme criteria, and the finish of the dress around her feet gives it the impression as if she is walking on an upside-down rose. To fit the theme of the line even further, Lissandra could also leave rose petals instead of ice shards behind when she moves.

Lissandra is long overdue for a new skin since the last skin Riot added is Coven Lissandra from 2018. Some fans speculated that Lissandra could be getting a Cosmic skin during March, but it ultimately didn’t happen.

While the mains of the champion were crushed and just wanted to see their favorite champion in a new theme, some fans were relieved since they didn’t think Cosmic wouldn’t fit Lissandra’s general vibe. Regardless, this means that the odds of Lissandra receiving a skin gets higher every day.

It would be almost impossible to tell if Riot would add her to the Spirit Blossom line, but since it was just released, it would at least take a considerable time for Riot to make new additions to a fresh skin-line.