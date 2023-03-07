League fan art takes one of Orianna’s most popular skins into the anime realm

One of the biggest reasons for League of Legends’ popularity is its huge legends roster, all of which bring their own unique play styles and—maybe more importantly—characters.

One such character is Orianna, the Lady of Clockwork. She’s a moderately difficult mage that was released in 2011. Although she did grace the Worlds 2022 stage, she isn’t all that popular in ranked queues right now and has a fairly poor pick rate.

But this doesn’t stop her dedicated fanbase from loving her latest skin, Orbeeanna. And it doesn’t stop them from drawing incredibly adorable fan art of her either: Kuracchii is a talented digital artist that often takes League champions and puts her spin on them. And she didn’t miss when it came to creating a ’90s anime-style fan art version of Orbeeanna, which she posted on the League subreddit and on her Instagram page.

There’s something purely nostalgic about classic 1990s anime and its art style. As this was a time when computer-generated animation was still developing, anime had this old-school aesthetic where designs were simple yet oh-so-intriguing, especially with the rise of mecha, cyberpunk, and space-themed anime.

In the ’90s, anime began to explode globally, with some trailblazers including Cowboy Bebop, Sailor Moon, Pokémon, and Dragon Ball Z.

Kuracchii’s ’90s anime-style fan art of Orbeeanna is cute and has that old-school and nostalgic aesthetic. And it includes an adorable bee in a flower hat, which makes it infinitely better.

So, if you’ve ever wondered what Orbeeanna would look like in a classic ’90s anime style, this League skin fan art provides a great example.