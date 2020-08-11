LCS looking to hire a manager to expand its academy and amateur scenes

NA seems ready to take the next step in its quest to catch up with other regions.

Riot Games is looking to employ a manager who will help flesh out the developmental ecosystem of North American League of Legends, LCS commissioner Chris Greeley announced yesterday.

Greeley said he wants to help make NA the most competitive region in League. And for that to be the case, the newly-hired head of scholastic and amateur esports in North America will have to make sweeping changes.

We’re committed to growing and elevating esports in North America so we’ll be moving scholastic and amateur esports programs under the #LCS to support the entire competitive pipeline. We’re looking for a leader to help us make NA the most competitive region in @lolesports. 1/2 — Chris Greeley (@IAmGrza) August 10, 2020

The job description says the appointed manager “will run and operate a set of esports programs that cover the entirety of the sub-professional competitive landscape.” This developmental landscape includes League at the college, high school, amateur, and academy level.

Riot’s goal is to create a seamless flow between each of these levels of play. This kind of developmental structure mimics that of some of the traditional sports in NA and makes it so the talent that progresses through each stage becomes more experienced, mature, and better able to handle themselves if they make it to the big leagues.

Perhaps, in the not too distant future, LCS academy teams will be drafting its players from colleges across the U.S. This potentially could also give players the opportunity to earn scholarships while they play in college, which may help solve the issue of how temporary a career as an esports professional generally is.

Overall, this is a positive step toward improving the North American region as a whole. But regions like Korea and China have taken the development of their future stars seriously for years now, so NA still has some catching up to do.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.