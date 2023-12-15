After a hectic offseason with multiple big names on the move, the rosters for the 2024 LCS Spring Split have finally been solidified for the entire league.

The League of Legends scene in North America is still reeling after the removal of two league slots, leading to the departure of Golden Guardians and Evil Geniuses. As a result, this will be the first time in LCS history that the league will not field a full 10 teams to start the competitive year.

With lineups shifting around and teams rebuilding for both competitive and monetary purposes, many players have been left behind, including a handful of superstars who will now be focused on finding a home for the following season. It was a surprising offseason that took most fans by surprise, leading to a ton of speculation on how the season will play out.

Here are the full rosters for all eight teams competing in the LCS this coming spring.

All rosters competing in 2024 LCS Spring Split

Team Top Jungle Mid lane AD carry Support 100 Thieves Sniper (R) River* Quid* Meech (R) Eyla Cloud9 Fudge Blaber Jojopyun Berserker* Vulcan Dignitas Rich* eXyu (R) Dove* Tomo Isles FlyQuest Bwipo* Inspired Jensen Massu (R) Busio Immortals Castle* (R) Armao Mask* (R) Tactical Olleh NRG Dhokla Contractz Palafox FBI huhi Shopify Rebellion FakeGod Bugi* Insanity Bvoy* Zeyzal Team Liquid Impact UmTi* APA Yeon CoreJJ R = Rookie player | Bolded: Newly-added player | * = Imported player

This coming season, there will be six players making their rookie debuts on a starting major region roster, with 11 different imported players starting during this season. Out of the 40 starting players in the league, 21 of them will be making their debut for a new team.

One team that’s heading into the new year with only a single roster change is the defending LCS champions, NRG. The organization is jumping into 2024 on a high after capturing its first League title while also becoming the best-performing Western team at Worlds 2023.

On the other hand, the team that made the most roster changes is FlyQuest, after having completely revamped its lineup with five new players. The organization is looking to overwrite its reputation after failing to produce any results in 2023, even though it boasted a roster that many considered to be a superteam.

The 2024 LCS Spring Split is scheduled to begin on Jan. 20 in the league’s long-awaited return to weekends.