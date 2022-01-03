LCK releases schedule for 2022 Spring Split

With the start of the new year behind us, League of Legends competitions all across the globe are getting closer to the inaugurations of their 2022 seasons.

The same can be said for the LCK. The Korean league announced its full schedule today ahead of the upcoming Spring Split.

The 2022 #LCK Spring Split Schedule is here!



📌 Opening Matchup: Jan. 12th.

– 17:00 [KST] DRX vs. LSB

– 20:00 [KST] T1 vs. KDF



At https://t.co/WwjZbWgOWC (region: KR), you can find the PC wallpaper calendar, and the mobile background for each team's round 1 schedule.

The LCK is set to return on Jan. 12. The league will follow the same format as the last couple of years, where two best-of-three series will be played every day from Wednesday to Sunday.

The first day of the competition will put some former teammates against each other, with T1 facing off against Kwangdong Freecs. The latter team’s marksman is Teddy, who bid farewell to Faker and the rest of the squad in the free agency window in November.

Before fans have the chance to watch Teddy go up against his former teammates on Summoner’s Rift, they’ll be able to catch DRX and Liiv SANDBOX battle it out in the inauguration match.

The Worlds 2021 finalists, DWG KIA, will play two series in the opening week of the LCK. They’ll take on KT Rolster on Thursday, and later on, they’ll face Chovy and his new team in the form of Gen.G on Sunday.

Every team in the LCK made changes to their rosters by the end of 2021. Thus, the first weeks of the Spring Split will act as a testing ground and could easily bring many upsets and surprises.

The LCK’s regular season will last for nine weeks, meaning that its final games will be played between March 16 and 20.

The details about the spring playoffs have yet to be revealed by Riot.