LCK highlights BRION’s Delight Alistar play against DWG KIA in latest Mad Movie clip

The LCK production team is back with another weekly Mad Movie. During the first match of the LCK, the team showcases highlights of previous League of Legends matches.

LCK fans were treated today with a superb decision-making by Fredit BRION’s support Delight, who helped his team secure the clean 2-0 sweep over DWG KIA last week. If you’re a support who enjoys playing engage champions, this clip is perfect for you to understand how to perform a flank on your opponents.

While both teams were focused on picking up the dragon, Delight used his Oracle Lens to clear the vision and move through to jungle to attempt to flank DK. With no wards in sight, DK had no idea what was coming for them and were trying to take down the dragon. When Delight was close to DK, he gave the green light for his team to engage and followed up with a Flash and Alistar combo to keep the carries of DK crowd-controlled. Following this play, BRO pushed the mid lane to secure the clean 2-0 sweep.

BRION, formerly known as hyFresh Blade, are one of the LCK’s newest teams. While they managed to take down DK, they couldn’t pick another win so far going into the third week of the 2021 LCK Spring Split. League fans can look forward to another impressive Mad Movie highlight reel next week.

