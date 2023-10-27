Last minor region team bow out of Worlds 2023

The end came at the hands of Dplus KIA for the last minor region team.

With the elimination of GAM Esports from the 2023 League of Legends World Championship on Oct. 27, the stage is now exclusively set for major region powerhouses to compete for the coveted Summoner’s Cup.

The last-standing representative from a minor region faced LCK fourth seed Dplus KIA, who swiftly secured a 2-0 victory.

After their loss against @DplusKIA, @GAMesportsVN's Worlds run comes to an end.



Dplus KIA entered the match as the heavy favorite and they lived up to the expectations from the first few minutes on the Rift. In the first game, GAM drafted a strong team composition, but it was the bot lane match between the hyper-carriers that set the tone for the match.

Deft secured the first blood for Dplus KIA within the first few minutes of the game, and from there, the VCS representatives found themselves on a downward spiral. Within 27 minutes, DPlus KIA conquered four dragons, 10 kills, and the enemy’s base without letting GAM score more than a single kill.

The second game had a more balanced early game phase with GAM making proactive attempts to counter Dplus’ plays. However, their efforts ultimately proved insufficient to halt the Korean team, making the second game surprisingly shorter than the first one with DPlus KIA sealing their victory in just 25 minutes.

GAM’s exit from Worlds 2023 marks the end of the road for the last minor region team in the tournament. With their elimination, the competition is now solely dominated by teams from the four major regions: LCK, LPL, LEC, and LCS.

The stage is now set for a fierce battle among the giants as they continue their climb towards the coveted 2023 World Championship title, leaving fans around the world on the edge of their seats to see which major region will emerge victorious.

