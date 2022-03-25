Kwangdong Freecs FATE tests positive for COVID-19

Yoo “FATE” Su-hyeok has tested positive for COVID-19 today, just one day away from Kwangdong Freecs’ 2022 LCK Spring playoff match against league favorites T1.

The rest of the Freecs players tested negative and, per the guideline, FATE will play the match in a quarantined area. The mid laner has a “strong will” to compete and is not having severe COVID symptoms other than mild cold symptoms, according to a statement from the organization.

“Freecs will decide whether to participate in tomorrow’s morning after confirming FATE’s condition and intention to participate in tomorrow’s match, considering the health and safety of FATE as the top priority,” Kwangdong Freecs said.

[광동 프릭스 LCK팀 코로나19 현황 및 관련 안내] pic.twitter.com/Vu6Np827g7 — KWANGDONG FREECS (@KDF_LoL) March 25, 2022

The news comes as a huge blow to the Freecs’ League of Legends division as they’re about to face T1 in the semifinals of the 2022 LCK Spring playoffs. The team, led by Faker, had a perfect split, having finished with 18 wins throughout the regular season. T1 won a total of 36 games and lost only seven.

If FATE is unable to play tomorrow because of COVID, it’s likely that Freecs will ask for the match to be postponed. But this may not be an option.

The T1 vs. Freecs match is scheduled for Saturday, March 16 at 3am CT. The second semifinal of the LCK spring playoffs will be played on Sunday at 3am CT and will see DWG KIA face Gen.G for a spot in the finals.