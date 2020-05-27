KT Rolster signs former Griffin mid laner Ucal

Ucal has found a new home. KT Rolster has signed Griffin’s former mid laner leading up to the 2020 LCK Summer Split, the organization announced today.

Ucal first made a name for himself when he joined KT in May 2017 during his rookie season. A year later, he led the League of Legends team to Worlds off the back of a 3-2 victory over Griffin in the 2018 LCK Summer finals.

But from that point on, Ucal dipped in the standings, falling to China’s Invictus Gaming before joining Afreeca Freecs and finally ending up on Griffin.

Despite Griffin’s poor performance in the 2020 LCK Spring Split and the team’s subsequent relegation from the Korean league, Ucal was one of the redeeming factors of the five-man lineup.

He and jungler Tarzan had moments of brilliance that led to the few wins the team found throughout the split. In the end, Griffin’s lack of synergy, coordination, and glaring weakness in the top side of the map resulted in relegation.

KT, meanwhile, had a poor start to the Spring Split. But after an eight-game win streak, the team found themselves on the top side of the standings. The team will now look to improve on their fourth-place finish and try to qualify for the 2020 World Championship with the addition of Ucal.

Ucal will share playing time with mid laner Kuro for the foreseeable future.