KT continue their LCK win streak by beating HLE

KT Rolster had a poor start to the League of Legends season this year. After fighting to get out of the LCK relegation zone at one point, they’ve drastically improved over the past few weeks.

KT beat Hanwha Life Esports today to extend their win streak to six-straight games. Their individual performances looked solid and their macro game has improved drastically. The current online environment of the LCK might be having a positive impact on KT’s performances since it removes any on-stage jitters.

ADC Kim “Aiming” Ha-ram had one of the best Ezreal performances the LCK has seen in a while today. He landed a pentakill in the first game and received the MVP award after finishing with a score of 10 kills, no deaths, and five assists.

In the second game, he had a marvelous showing on Aphelios. But his support, Park “TusiN” Jong-ik, was the backbone of the team and received the MVP award after a great game on Taric. He made sure to secure vision over the entire map and had great ultimates to deny HLE’s engages.

League of AD carries



Aiming lands a Pentakill for @KTRolster_tw, in one of the finest Ezreal performance we've seen this split in the #LCK pic.twitter.com/oHuceguS3w — Ashley Kang 애슐리강 (@AshleyKang) March 27, 2020

The synergy in KT’s bottom lane looks crisp after it was arguably the team’s weak link in the first few games of the Spring Split. Aiming and Tusin have seemingly found a link and a way to properly communicate in the game.

With this victory, KT have cemented their position in fifth place behind Afreeca Freecs and will most likely have a playoff spot if they keep up their win streak.

KT will be tested on Sunday, March 29 when they face Afreeca Freecs. If they beat them, they’ll most likely climb up to fourth in the LCK standings. You can tune in on Sunday to watch the match on the official Riot LCK broadcast at 7am CT.