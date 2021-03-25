KT keep 2021 LCK Spring Split playoff hopes alive with win over Nongshim RedForce

KT Rolster aren’t out of the woods just yet, but a win today against Nongshim RedForce has given the team a fighting chance leading up to the 2021 LCK Spring Split playoffs on March 31.

KT and Nongshim RedForce are now neck and neck in the standings with just one series remaining in the regular season. The League of Legends teams share a 6-11 record after today’s best-of-three matchup.

For KT to qualify for the playoffs ahead of Nongshim RedForce, however, they may have to pull off an incredible upset on Saturday, March 27 when they face off against the league leaders and reigning world champions, DWG KIA.

Although KT won today, Nongshim RedForce have the upper hand in terms of qualification. If KT lose to DWG, Nongshim RedForce just have to beat ninth-place Fredit BRION later that day.

KT have struggled this season after taking a new approach with their roster. But the team had a strong performance in today’s series. KT took the initiative in the pick and ban phase and outmaneuvered Nongshim RedForce. Oh “Noah” Hyeon-taek’s Ezreal in game two and Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon’s Gragas in game three led the team to a 2-1 victory.

KT’s all-important match against DWG will start at 3am CT on March 27.

