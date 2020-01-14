Korean League player uses Taliyah to surpass 800 LP early in season 10

It’s been less than a week since League of Legends season 10 started, but a Korean player has already earned 800 LP on the ladder, op.gg’s database shows.

Park “DalkA” Myeong-Joon spammed Taliyah to climb the ladder of the South Korean server. In the Platinum division and above, Taliyah is ranked seventh in win rate at 53.6 percent.

Screengrab via op.gg

DalkA is a former AD carry and top laner who’s now the coach of Spear Gaming. The South Korean team has qualified for the 2020 Spring Split of Challengers Korea, the regional league under the LCK. The squad earned a top-12 placing at the KeSPA Cup in January.

So far in season 10, DalkA has an 81-percent win rate with bot lane Taliyah. He mostly plays by himself or with Spear Gaming’s support, Kim “Asper” Tae-Gi.

Taliyah has been played twice since the start of the LPL yesterday, but not in the bot lane. She was picked in the mid lane by eStar player Yuan “Cryin” Cheng-Wei and then in the jungle by Rogue Warriors’ Chen “Haro” Wen-Lin. This versatility is a great advantage that can help teams try to trick their opponents, who can hardly guess where she’s bound to go on the map without knowing all of the other champions on the team. She might be picked often in the Spring Split of other leagues, which will start soon.

The South Korean server is the first one with a player reaching such a high number of LP so far in season 10 (without counting the server in China). The players following DalkA in the rankings aren’t far behind him, though, reaching 780, 721, and 707 LP, respectively. In North America, the highest-ranked player has 450 LP by playing support.

Once again, South Korea is proving that it’s one of the strongest League regions in the world. The 2020 LCK Spring Split begins on Feb. 5.