Korea’s LCK unveils new format

Riot Korea is taking a new direction in 2021 and implementing a single-elimination, double bracket format for the LCK playoffs.

Like previous years, the Korean league will return to a best-of-three double-round robin in the regular season, but when it comes down to the playoffs, the top six teams (up from five) will qualify.

In the new playoff format, the fourth and fifth place teams will play a best-of-five in one side of the bracket, while the third and sixth place teams will play a best-of-five in the other. The losses of each match will drop out of the competition and the winners will advance to the next stage of the playoffs.

Image via LCK

The first-place team from the regular season will then play the winner of one bracket and the second-place team will play the winner of the other. The winners of those matches will then face off in a best-of-five in the finals.

The LCK considered following suit with the LCS and LEC and adopting a double-elimination playoff format, but due to scheduling and conflict with international tournaments, the league decided otherwise.

The Korean league gets underway with the 2021 Spring Split on Jan. 13 through to March 28.