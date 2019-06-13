Kingzone Dragon X support TusiN on beating SKT: “We were really fighting tooth and nail for this so I’m really happy”

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

SK Telecom T1 went undefeated against Kingzone DragonX in the 2019 LCK Spring Split. In the Summer Split, however, Kingzone landed their first blow of the year against SKT.



For the first time in 2019, Kingzone have beaten SKT in a series, taking down the LCK champions earlier today in an impressive 2-1 win.



“During the entire Spring Split we never beat SKT, so this is our first win against them,” Kingzone support Park “TusiN” Jong-ik said. “We were really fighting tooth and nail for this so I’m really happy.”



Game winning play KZ vs SKT Clip of lck Playing League of Legends – Clipped by KoningWillempie

TusiN earned the MVP award in Kingzone’s game one win after nearly winning that game for his team off of a beautiful engage as Rakan. But TusiN and Kingzone’s decision to engage came out of desperation, rather than meticulous planning.



“We actually made a bad decision, so we lost our inhibitor,” TusiN said. “But I think they were a little bit too greedy so I thought we’d be able to win the teamfight if they stayed.”



Unlike game one—which played out like a tug of war between the two teams—game three was completely controlled by Kingzone, specifically by jungler Moon “Cuzz” Woo-chan’s Aatrox.



“A lot of people say that Aatrox is a very passive [jungler], and is not good,” Cuzz said. “Personally, I think it’s a really good champion, and I’m confident with it, and can use it really proactively.'”



Cuzz proved his confidence on Aatrox to be justified, stealing an Ocean Drake and becoming Kingzone’s primary form of engage in game three. Led by Cuzz, Kingzone dominated all of game three, with SKT having few opportunities to make any plays.



Kingzone’s next opponents are Afreeca Freecs, who are another hot team in the LCK at the moment.



“Dread’s performance is on point so I have to stay alert and prepare a lot,” Cuzz said, praising Afreeca’s jungler.



Kingzone and Afreeca will face off on June 15.

