Kingzone DragonX says team learned of PawN’s retirement through social media

Kingzone DragonX has finally released a statement on the sudden retirement of mid laner Heo “PawN” Won-seok, and it was revealed that the management didn’t know of his decision until after he announced it on Facebook.

“Kingzone DragonX did not terminate [the] contract with PawN and we’ve been awaiting for the return of PawN,” The team wrote. “This is so sudden to hear [about] his retirement through social media, and it’s a shame that he can’t be with us anymore at the same time.”

KING-ZONE DragonX on Twitter Won-Seok “PawN” Heo announced his retirement today. We sincerely like to thank all the fans who have supported PawN and we also like to thank PawN who showed wonderful performances at KING-ZONE DragonX.

Yesterday, PawN revealed that he was retiring from professional League of Legends due to his obsessive-compulsive disorder, which has made it too difficult to play on stage. He said that he had found a temporary solution, but his OCD “hit [him] again in a different way, so suddenly.”

It is interesting to hear that PawN did not notify anyone from the team before making such an important decision. The team seems to be supportive of his decision, although this also means that KZ will have to make a big choice concerning its mid lane position.

PawN brought a huge amount of firepower to KZ’s lineup. He helped the team finish in third place during the 2019 LCK Spring Split, although the team faltered in the playoffs against SK Telecom T1. Losing PawN will likely have a huge impact for the lineup and its future endeavors.