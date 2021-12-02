Khan’s retirement ceremony will be held on Dec. 4 at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show

One of the game's greatest will be saying goodbye in a couple of days.

The LCK’s DWG KIA announced on its official Instagram that the retirement ceremony for top laner Khan will be held at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show at the Ilsan Kintex Exhibition Hall on Saturday, Dec. 4. Fans will be able to attend the ceremony if they purchase a ticket to the Mobility Show on the official website.

Khan will be saying farewell to a long-standing career that’s spanned over eight years with multiple teams. He’s almost always been a top-tier player in his role in the region, with memorable stints with organizations like Longzhu Gaming, SK Telecom T1, FunPlus Phoenix, and DWG KIA.

During his most recent run with DWG KIA, Khan came close to finally claiming a Summoner’s Cup after dominating most of the 2021 World Championship as a favorite to win the tournament. But the world was shocked after DWG KIA were denied greatness by the LPL’s EDward Gaming in the finals.

The 25-year-old has been called up for Korean military service, which is mandatory for men between the ages of 18 and 28 and is unavoidable. Many fans and analysts are now calling him one of the best players to never win an international tournament after coming in second at Worlds 2021, MSI 2021, and MSI 2018.

