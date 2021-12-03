Khan to stay with DWG KIA as a streamer

South Korean top laner Kim “Khan” Dong-ha will be one of DWG KIA’s streamers, the organization announced today.

The news comes just one day after DWG KIA announced that Khan is officially retiring from pro play. “DWG KIA with Khan will do our best to make various contents and communicate with fans,” the organization said. “Please give big support and interest to Khan, who is going to have a new beginning.”

[Announcement: Contract]DWG KIA LoL 팀의 분위기 메이커 'Khan' 김동하 선수가 DWG KIA의 전속 스트리머로 합류했습니다. DWG KIA는 김동하 스트리머와 함께 다채로운… Posted by DWG KIA on Friday, December 3, 2021

Khan enjoyed a successful eight-year career as a League of Legends pro. He started playing in October 2013 for Prime Optimus and went on to play for bigger organizations later such as T1 between 2018 and 2019, FunPlus Phoenix between 2019 and 2020, and DWG KIA. He joined DWG KIA in November 2020 and helped the org win two LCK titles this year and reach the grand finals at Worlds and the Mid-Season Invitational.

The reasoning behind Khan’s decision to hang up his keyboard and mouse despite having such a great year is because the 25-year-old has been called up by the Korean army to complete his mandatory military service. He’ll retire as one of the best League players to never win an international championship in the eyes of many pundits.

DWG KIA will hold a retirement ceremony for Khan tomorrow at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show at the Ilsan Kintex Exhibition Hall. The organization is selling tickets to any fans who wish to attend the event.

