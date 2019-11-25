Khan reportedly headed to LPL to join FunPlus Phoenix

Former T1 top laner Kim “Khan” Dong-ha has decided to join the 2019 League of Legends world champions, FunPlus Phoenix, for the 2020 season, according to ESPN’s Tyler “FionnOnFire” Erzberger.

Khan was a big part of T1’s strategies over the past year, especially during their 2019 LCK Spring and Summer Split championship runs. He was picked up by the team before the start of 2019 along with star AD carry Park “Teddy” Jin-seong and superstar jungler Kim “Clid” Tae-min.

Their efforts helped the team secure a spot at the top of the Korean League scene once more and gave T1 fans plenty of hope heading into Worlds 2019. Although they dominated the group stage, T1 were taken down by G2 Esports in the semifinals. It was a disappointing finish to what was supposed to be the team’s triumphant return to the apex of the competitive League scene.

If this reported roster move is confirmed, FPX will now have to choose between Khan and Kim “GimGoon” Han-saem, who’s been the team’s top laner for the past two years. This team is fresh off of a dominant run in Europe that saw them lift the Summoner’s Cup above their heads two weeks ago.

If this roster returns for another run together, they’ll probably be the favorites in the LPL and for Worlds once again. Their aggressive playstyle was unmatched at Worlds this year, and if Khan joins the roster, they’ll have an even stronger top side for Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang and star mid laner Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang to work with.