K-pop group Twice will reportedly be featured in K/DA’s new album

Four of the nine members of Twice will have a part in the song "I'll Show You."

The upcoming album from League of Legends’ fictional K-pop group K/DA will reportedly include several new singers, such as girls from the real K-pop group Twice. Four members from the group—Jihyo, Nayeon, Sana, and Chaeyoung—will be featured in the song “I’ll Show You,” according to Polygon.

Twice is a popular K-pop group with nine members in total. The group is known for its 2018 song “Cheer Up” and has reached No. 1 on Billboard’s K-pop top 100 chart four times, along with many other songs landing in the top 10.

K/DA was created in 2018 as a virtual K-pop group featuring League champions Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, Kai’Sa—and recently welcomed new champ Seraphine to collaborate with the group. They’re each voiced by (G)I-dle members Miyeon and Soyeon, and Madison Beer, Jaira Burns, and Jasmine Clarke, respectively.

The voices used for each song aren’t always the same, though. For the song “The Baddest,” for example, Madison Beer and Jaira Burns were replaced by Bea Miller and Wolftyla.

Here’s a list of the tracks on K/DA’s upcoming EP, ALL OUT, as well as who’s performing:

“The Baddest” (featuring Soyeon and Miyeon of (G)I-dle, Bea Miller, Wolftyla)

“More” (featuring Madison Beer, Soyeon and Miyeon of (G)I-dle, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns, Seraphine)

“Villain” (featuring Madison Beer, Kim Petras)

“I’ll Show You” (featuring Twice, Bekuh Boom, Annika Wells)

“Drum Go Dum” (featuring Aluna, Wolftyla, Bekuh Boom)

Riot Games hasn’t announced which characters will be in each song or what champions Jihyo, Nayeon, Sana, and Chaeyoung will be interpreting. Miyeon and Soyeon will most likely keep voicing Ahri and Akali, though.

K/DA recently released “More” as the second single from ALL OUT, which is scheduled to become available in three days as an EP on Nov. 6.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.