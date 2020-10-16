K/DA tells all in new magazine “SHARP”

Who doesn’t want more K/DA? Riot has dropped a special magazine issue featuring the stars of its hottest band and guest star Seraphine.

The main draw of “SHARP” is an interview with the four stars of K/DA, asking them about the evolution of their craft and how the success of debut single “POP/STARS” has both awed and inspired them. Each character also has new art with them decked out in fashionable and classic black, dripping in style.

League of Legend’s newest hero, Seraphine, went from indie to sensation overnight. Speaking about her desire of “a world united by song,” fans will definitely be interested in learning more about the ups and downs of her brief but meteoric rise.

To cap off the issue, a classic magazine quiz tests your knowledge of the group. They aren’t terribly difficult, and also serves as a great recap of the history of K/DA.

The QR codes present throughout the issue brings you to a consolidated list of K/DA resources. Engage in your fandom by streaming their newest single, “THE BADDEST” yet again, or let it shine bright with official K/DA BLADES light sticks.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.