K/DA releases final concept music video featuring Ahri

Riot Games has finally released K/DA’s last concept music video featuring Ahri and the song she helped produce, “I’LL SHOW YOU.” This last track from the ALL OUT EP features artists like Bekuh BOOM, Annika Wells, and popular K-pop group TWICE.

The song is a deep dive into Ahri’s road to stardom and how she found a way to persevere through hardship, sadness, and self-doubt to follow her passion for music. The video has plenty of visual allegories that hint at the many struggles the star faced throughout her career.

In a similar vein to Evelynn’s release, “I’LL SHOW YOU” focuses on Ahri in most of the music video, featuring her in multiple scenes. Fans even get to see the Nine-Tailed Fox as a young student before her explosion onto the music scene.

Later on, viewers are treated to a colorful, flashy display with Ahri looking back at her journey through music, including callbacks to other musical-themed skins like Popstar Ahri and the original K/DA Ahri skin. But there are scenes that are much darker and more melancholy as well.

Although the music video is beautifully made, many fans still think that every member of the group should have gotten a music video featuring the actual champion. Fans of Kai’Sa and Akali have voiced their discontent on social media since the former had a dance cover by Bailey Sok and the latter only had a lyric video.

Ultimately, this concept video was another impressive creation of Riot and should be able to hold K/DA fans over until the group returns with another set of hit songs.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.