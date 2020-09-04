K/DA and Seraphine finally confirm collab in upcoming album after several teasers

League of Legends’ virtual K-pop group K/DA and rumored champ Seraphine will be collaborating on an upcoming album, they announced today.

Both parties confirmed the assumptions on Twitter today, explaining that the collab is “coming soon.” Seraphine explained that she’ll work with K/DA to “produce their album” and will be featured on an upcoming track.

A picture of the five musicians was posted as well, with Seraphine wearing Akali’s jacket “cause [she] was cold.”

The news was alluded to several times over the last couple of weeks. Seraphine tweeted that she had some “good news” last month but couldn’t share it yet. She also released a cover for K/DA’s 2018 hit, “POP/STARS.”

While there’s no exact date on the album’s release, it’ll likely come out around the same time as the 2020 World Championship. Fans got a sneak peek of the new K/DA album on Aug. 27 with the pre-release single “THE BADDEST.”

It’s unclear when or if Riot plans on releasing Seraphine as a champion, but the marketing behind her is definitely unique. Riot created social media accounts for the rumored champion and produced several songs under her name.

