Just this once, LoL players are feeling grateful for ‘amazing game’ and Riot’s efforts

We can all appreciate the game every now and then.

The League of Legends community isn’t exactly known for praising the game and the changes constantly made by developers. If anything, they’re instead some of the most prominent critics in gaming. But, just this once, some of them actually gathered and expressed their gratitude towards Riot Games.

A bunch of players rallied under Aug. 24’s Reddit post, where they agreed they are feeling “grateful for League.”

The author of the post pointed out that despite many flaws, toxic players, and so on, the game and its community are often “looked down on.” Yet, they recently had a nostalgic moment while listening to League’s soundtrack, where they remembered all the good times they had with their friends, which made them appreciate all the nice times Riot and the game has brought us.

“The music reminded me of all the wonderful moments I’ve had with friends, all the fantastic content created such as cosplays, music, Arcane the TV series, fan art and so much more. League is an amazing game and I feel like it’s a great game just from a gameplay standpoint,” the post reads.

Despite numerous flaws, we can all agree we shared some fantastic moments in League as well. Image via Riot Games

Many other players chipped into the discussion in the comments, sharing the sentiment. “We can dogpile on riot all we want but everything that you said is true. The people that work at Riot are genuinely talented at giving us an entertaining universe and a cool game,” one of them said.

Despite many of its flaws, can we really disagree with these opinions? I don’t think so. While we all have our reasons to hate League and its community—especially after an unlucky solo queue game—it’s a title that has brought us countless hours of fun and entertainment. I’m sure we all have shared many amazing nights in League with our pals, and these are the moments we’ll eventually remember.

