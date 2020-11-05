José Carlos Guerra, the Brazilian voice actor behind Ivern, dies at age 75

Famous voice actor José Carlos Guerra, known in League of Legends as the Brazilian voice of jungler Ivern, has died at the age of 75 from respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

The actor dubbed material for several mainstream anime shows, like Dragon Ball Super and Naruto: Shippuuden, but also provided material for Futurama. The Green Father was brought to life by Guerra in some of his most recent work.

He spent most of his life acting or voice acting, with his first piece of work coming in the 1960s. His most notable piece, however, was the dubbing of Commissioner Gordon in the 1966 Batman series, according to Brazilian news portal G1.

This isn’t the only tragic loss for the League community this year, however. On April 12, Keiji Fujiwara, the Japanese voice actor behind Master Yi, died at age 55 following a battle with cancer. His family later held a private wake and funeral.

Guerra’s cause of death was lung cancer, which is the most common and one of the most deadly forms of cancer, according to the World Health Organization. The illness affects around two million people worldwide. Two years ago in Brazil, there were 18,740 new cases of lung cancer in men, according to the Journal of Thoracic Oncology.

Guerra was buried in the Cambará Municipal Cemetery yesterday, according to G1.

