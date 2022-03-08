Jojopyun finishes first in inaugural season of Champion’s Queue, wins $12,000 prize

The first split of the 2022 League of Legends North American Champion’s Queue has ended and one person has risen to the top to take home the whopping $12,000 prize: Evil Geniuses’ young mid lane star, Jojopyun.

The 17-year-old phenom racked up 885 LP through a month of top-tier competition, facing off against some of the best players in an exclusive, West Coast-based server filled with League pros and other high Elo amateur players. Jojopyun was one of only four players on the super server who hit more than 200 games, while also holding an impressive 63-percent win rate, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

The official Champion’s Queue website also detailed the distribution of the $40,000 prize pool—only the top 10 players in the server were eligible for a part of the rewards. Here are the top 10 players for the split and their portion of the prize pool.

Joseph “Jojopyun” Joon Pyun (Evil Geniuses, mid) – 885 LP – $12,000 Kim “Olleh” Joo-sung (Golden Guardians, support) – 800 LP – $8,000 Muhammed Hasan “Kaori” Şentürk (Evil Geniuses Academy, mid) – 780 LP – $4,000 Jett “Srtty” Joye (Evil Geniuses Academy, top) – 740 LP – $4,000 Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen (Cloud9 Academy, AD carry) – 725 LP – $4,000 Alexey “rjs” Zatorski (Bogged, mid) – 650 LP – $1,600 Choi “Mia” Sang-in (Estral Esports, support) – 635 LP – $1,600 Jonathan “Armao” Armao (Team Liquid Academy, jungler) – 630 LP – $1,600 Colin “Kumo” Zhao (FlyQuest, top) – 625 LP – $1,600 Niship “Dhokla” Doshi (CLG Academy, top) – 605 LP – $1,600

The next split for Champion’s Queue is set to begin next week on March 14 and will end on April 11. Afterward, the final split for the spring season will take place from April 18 to May 23.