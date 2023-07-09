Jensen: ‘Hopefully, by playoffs, Riot will buff mages so I can win’

On Friday, July 7, Dignitas bounced back from two straight losses in the LCS to close out the fourth week of the Summer Split with a victory over FlyQuest. The game was notable in that it marked the first time since June 2022 that the team’s mid laner, Jensen, found a victory with a champion that is not classified as a mage. By winning with Jayce on Friday, Jensen snapped an incredibly unique year-long streak while also propelling Dignitas into the middle of the LCS playoff picture.

“I think the meta right now is all over the place, like, you can kind of play whatever you want,” Jensen said in an interview after the game. “Unfortunately, mages are a bit weak right now, so hopefully, by playoffs, Riot will buff mages so that I can win, otherwise, I’ll have to play these champs again.”

Throughout his career, Jensen has excelled when playing mages. In his near-10-year career, he’s found the most success when playing champions like Azir, Syndra, LeBlanc, Ryze, and others. Among his 13-most-played champions all-time, 12 could be classified as mages. There is no champion, however, that he’s piloted to more victories than Orianna, with whom he has a win rate of 73.4 percent and a KDA of 7.1 across 94 games, according to League stats site Games of Legends.

This Summer Split, five of Dignitas’ six wins have come when Jensen was playing a mage. While the team has also lost with him on mages, it’s no secret or surprise that they stand a better chance when he’s playing any of his main champions.

“We’re just trying to be as versatile as possible during the regular season and then see what happens by playoffs,” Jensen said.

This split, Dignitas has a record of 6-6, with six games left on the schedule. If the split ended today, they’d mathematically be the fifth seed in the playoff bracket, but even if they slide a bit over the final two weeks, they’d still likely be safe from elimination. The Summer Split playoffs boast an eight-team bracket (in comparison to the Spring Split’s six-team bracket), meaning DIG would have to lose more than half of their remaining games to even fall in danger of dropping to ninth in the standings.

Dignitas will kick off next week’s schedule of games with crucial matches against TSM and NRG—two teams who are right on their heels in the playoff picture.

