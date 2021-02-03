JDG take down Rogue Warriors behind stellar performance from Zoom in 2021 LPL Spring Split

The star top laner used Camille and Gnar to secure the series for his team.

JD Gaming beat Rogue Warriors 2-0 today in the fifth week of the 2021 LPL Spring Split.

The star of today’s showdown was JDG’s top laner Zoom, who popped off on Camille and Gnar. He received the first MVP vote of the League of Legends series for his dominating top lane performance, finishing the game with a KDA of 5/1/1 and was more than 4,000 gold ahead of his opponent. Even though he didn’t receive the MVP for the second game, he was one of the key components of JDG’s composition, splitpushing RW and forcing them to answer him or lose their base.

JDG 2:0 RW



Today marks the start of Spring (Lichun) and hopefully our performance. Congrats to Zoom and the robot dancing Yagao for getting the MVP today! pic.twitter.com/fJKIZmT2q9 — JD Gaming (@JDGaming) February 3, 2021

Both games in this League series featured great plays from the entire JDG roster. Zoom, in particular, was able to snowball his lane twice in two different matchups with Camille and Gnar. His performance was reminiscent of his 2020 season where he was regarded as one of the best top laners in the world. With great teamfighting abilities and macro plays, JDG were able to secure this clean sweep against RW without any issues.

JDG have failed to find themselves yet in the current split after a dominant 2020 season. They’ve lost multiple series due to poor teamfighting and map control. While they have a long way to go before they’re able to get another LPL championship, this win should provide a great confidence boost.

Following this 2-0 victory over RW, JDG (3-3) are in 10th place in the 2021 LPL Spring Split standings. They’ll be back on the Rift on Saturday, Feb. 6 with a matchup against Team WE, who have shown a lot of weaknesses in their past couple of series.

