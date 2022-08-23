JDG crush LNG to secure upper bracket finals spot in 2022 LPL Summer playoffs 

A lot of eyes have been on LNG Esports lately, contemplating whether they could continue their miracle run in the playoffs. But it looked like JD Gaming had other plans. In their League of Legends series today, JDG crushed LNG’s winning momentum by shutting them down with a 3-0 victory.

To counter LNG’s comeback plays, JDG followed a single mantra: be as aggressive as possible to gain a lead in the series. But in the first match, this strategy clearly did not work as well as JDG had hoped.

Their over-aggressiveness was punished by LNG and it looked like they would almost walk away with the first game. Unfortunately, it was JDG’s mid laner Yagao who turned the tables in the deciding Baron fight. His Azir picked up a quadra kill and allowed JDG to bag the first game.

The next game saw JDG becoming even more proactive on the map with Yagao’s Sylas and 369’s Renekton wreaking havoc in teamfights. By the time Hope’s Lucien popped off, JDG just became unstoppable.

They were able to decimate LNG’s lineup and successfully destroy the Nexus to gain a 2-0 lead in the series.

Not even a minute in and a double! #LPL pic.twitter.com/UwqkESxlKO — LPL (@lplenglish) August 23, 2022

The rotten luck for LNG continued as they had the worst possible start in game three. JDG’s successful five-man bot lane gank allowed their AD carry to get two kills within the first minute of the game.

JDG did not give LNG any breathing room throughout the game. They punished any overextension from the enemy’s side. After acing them, JDG was able to barrel down the mid lane and successfully take down LNG’s Nexus.

Domination from start to finish, Kanavi found edges and led @JDGaming to a clean 3-0! #LPL pic.twitter.com/WDpf5i5JoR — LPL (@lplenglish) August 23, 2022

With this resounding victory, JD Gaming have qualified for the upper bracket finals of the 2022 LPL Summer playoffs. Here they will compete against Top Esports on Aug. 26 for the grand finals spot.

LNG’s journey in the playoffs has not ended yet. They will now face EDward Gaming next on Aug. 25 and must win that series to stay alive and advance further.