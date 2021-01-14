JDG beat Bilibili Gaming after an impressive performance by Yagao on Twisted Fate

The team looked much better after their defeat to Invictus Gaming last week.

JDG beat Bilibili Gaming in a clean 2-0 sweep today during the 2021 LPL Spring Split.

Going into the match JDG was favored considering their previous year results, however, the game was not predicted to be dominant after JDG faltered to Invictus Gaming last week in a clean sweep. JDG brought back Yagao to the starting roster, who popped off today with his Twisted Fate picks in both games. The MVP votes went to Zoom for his Aatrox in the first game and Kanavi for his Lilia in the second game.

BLG is ready to take on @JDGaming ! Today we have Yagao back to starting roster for JDG!#BLGWin #JDGWin pic.twitter.com/RxrkcLlECf — LPL (@lplenglish) January 14, 2021

The series began with passive play from both teams. After farming up for around 10-minutes, the traditional LPL skirmishes started and the gold lead kept exchanging hands from one team to another. BLG picked up the early dragons, while JDG funneled their efforts into taking the early tower plates.

After the third drake was revealed to be the ocean dragon, JDG put a high priority into taking all them to achieve the dragon soul. The teamfights were going into JDG’s favor, however the game was almost thrown by them for the ocean dragon soul, which is deemed to be the most impactful one.

BLG put a lot of pressure following the teamfight win, but were unable to close out the game against the beefy Aatrox. Following a late-game teamfight, JDG’s superior macro allowed them to win the teamfight and close out the first game.

The second game looked much better for BLG, but that didn’t last for long. After an impressive display of mechanics by three members of JDG, BLG fell too much behind and slowly lost the game in controlled fashion. Yagao’s Twisted Fate was the centerpiece of this dominance throughout the entire series, providing a lot of map control with his ultimate and teleport summoner spell.

Going forward, JDG have two great mid laners to rely on during their matches. Both xiye and Yagao proved to be world-class mid laners and might help the team achieve better results compared to previous year.

JDG will be back next week with a match against EDward Gaming on Friday, Jan. 22 at 5am CT. EDG are looking much better following their acquisition of Viper from Hanwha Life Esports and might prove to be a difficult challenge for JDG, but with the in-built synergy from last year, JDG should be able to take them down.

