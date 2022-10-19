This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Another team at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship is struggling with COVID-19.

JD Gaming’s mid laner Zeng “Yagao” Qi has tested positive for the virus ahead of the knockout stage. Fortunately, according to JDG on Twitter, his “health is stable, and is undergoing rehabilitation.”

We regret to inform you that Yagao has tested positive during the routine test. Thankfully, Yagao's health is stable and is undergoing rehabilitation.



It currently remains to be seen if Yagao will be playing JDG’s quarterfinal match against Rogue remotely. “JDG is working with officials to carefully adhere to all protocols and we shall do our utmost to prioritize their well-being,” JDG said. The series is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Oct. 20.

At Worlds 2022, players who are infected with COVID-19 have the option to play their matches online from isolated rooms. There have been numerous infections at the tournament throughout different rosters. In most scenarios, only the infected players compete remotely, but there have been occasions when full lineups have tested positive for the virus and have had to compete off-stage.

Luckily for JDG, the quarterfinals are taking place in the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York, meaning the team won’t be required to travel. The semifinals, however, are set to be played at the State Farm Arena in Atlant, Georgia.

JDG and Rogue are scheduled to take the stage tomorrow at 4pm CT.