Jax’s new LoL fishing animation has us dying for the Runeterra MMO

Jax’s new fishing animation in League of Legends has left us and League players everywhere hoping for fishing and a fishing catalog in Riot’s upcoming MMO based in Runeterra.

In Patch 13.1, the first update of this year’s season, Jax received a midscope update that let him go fishing, but there was no animation. Today, after months of waiting, that fault has been rectified; he now has an animation where he gets one gold coin if he fishes in the river—certainly an interesting way to earn gold when you’re bullied out of lane.

Seeing Jax having a peaceful time fishing has us wondering if fishing will be available in Riot’s upcoming League MMO, which is based in the Runeterra universe. In MMOs, professions like fishing, cooking, alchemy, and blacksmithing aren’t by any means a new concept, but they are fun and can lead to obtaining various rare items and additional quests.

Many of us hope to see fishing in the MMO and other Runeterra-based professions like Hextech crafting, Chemtech Engineering, or Potion crafting, where you can traverse the various lands to collect different herbs and either use them or sell them.

I’d love to see something similar to the alchemy crafting system in Elder Scrolls, where you can combine ingredients, and it either works and you learn more about the properties of the herbs, or it fails, and you make a dud potion.

Not much is known about the League MMO other than that it’s coming and based in Runeterra. But seeing as it is an MMO and was originally in the hands of Greg Street, a designer who once worked on World of Warcraft, and is now being run by his hand-picked team, I hope we’ll see many of the aspects we love in WoW in this MMO.

There are also some other great additions many of us love from other MMOs and RPGs, like fishing catalogs from FF14 or even the Notorious Mark catalog from FF16.

As the League MMO won’t be released for several more years, there’s every chance the devs will see how excited we all are about things like Jax fishing and squeeze in a profession system as they work toward making their next huge game.

About the author