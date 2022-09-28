Jankos wants League’s Champions Queue to become even more exclusive

The G2 Esports player thinks it should be reserved for the select few.

Although he’s not currently participating in North America’s Champions Queue, G2 Esports jungler Jankos has been streaming and honing his skills in solo queue for the past several weeks. He’s been playing League of Legends on his alt account and keeping note of the happenings going on there in NA.

On yesterday’s stream, when a viewer asked whether streamer TheBausffs should be allowed into Champions Queue, Jankos directly told them “no way.”

“Bausffs plays only one champion as well. I don’t think Bausffs will be allowed into Champions Queue,” he said. “In my opinion, he shouldn’t be at least.”

Jankos pointed out that Bausffs plays a lot of “troll champs.” Although he doesn’t mind them personally, champions like Rammus, Sion, Gragas, and Quinn are too easy to shut down and “make it unplayable.”

“One-tricks shouldn’t be allowed to play Champions Queue,” Jankos later said on his stream. “We should really reduce the amount of one-trick and trolls.”

Champions Queue should be the place for “challengers, pros, and semi-pro players” to practice at the highest level they can, according to Jankos.

“I can only speak for myself. But I can assure you, not a lot of people will be happy about their top laner going 12-20 deaths in every game. Even if they go even in farm,” Jankos said.

“This is not a playstyle you see bro. It’s completely useless,” he said. “This is never gonna happen in pro-play.”

For Jankos, Champions Queue is about “imitating pro-play” so that players’ practice provides better results. Thus, one-tricks and trolls not only destroy the experience of playing League but also waste crucial practice time.

As the 2022 LEC Summer Split runners-up, G2 have been placed directly in the Group stage of the World Championship. This means fans won’t see Jankos play on the main stage until Oct. 7.