Jankos underlines what G2 must do to advance out of groups at Worlds 2022

After losing to JD Gaming and DWG KIA, G2 Esports are 1-2 in Group B of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. Despite the slow start, Polish jungler Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski believes his team can make it out of groups, and has pointed to what they need to do to achieve that goal.

The player said G2 need to improve every element of their gameplay a “little bit,” and once they do that, they should be able to advance to the knockout stage.

“Our meta read is actually quite good… we have to step up individually as a team a little bit,” Jankos said in an interview with Korizon. “We still made, make some mistakes during the laning phase, make mistakes during even like team decisions… but if we can improve our game overall by like five, 10 percent, and we can go with similar game plans on Friday… I’m sure then we can, you know, make it out of groups.”

Before the tournament started, many doubted G2 and other European teams’ chances against Eastern competition. But while MAD Lions got knocked out in the play-in stage, G2, Rogue, and Fnatic are 6-3 in the main event.

Jankos explained that LEC teams aren’t “weak” and play well under the pressure that the Worlds stage brings.

“I feel like we step up during pressure a lot, so it is definitely possible for us to you know, make it far,” he said. “Besides MAD, we have pretty good teams and we can definitely take off games in BO1s against you know, the top top teams from Asia.”

Worlds 2022 will continue tomorrow, while G2 and Jankos will return to action on Friday, Oct. 14.