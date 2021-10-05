Jankos, IWillDominate, and Sneaky make their Worlds 2021 predictions

The 2021 League of Legends World Championship is underway and that also means it’s prediction time. You can already choose the team that you think will triumph at Worlds 2021 on Riot’s pick’em.

But fans aren’t the only ones making predictions. Former and current pro players do so as well. Most recently, three popular personalities from the League scene—Jankos, IWillDominate, and Sneaky—gave their predictions for this year’s best and worst teams and regions.

The trio easily agreed that both LNG Esports and Hanwha Life Esports should be the two teams to make it out of Group A in the play-in stage. But when it comes to the topic of Group B, they started to argue. IWD doubts whether Cloud9 will advance to the main event’s group stage, but the North American side is later defended by the Polish jungler.

“I do have a lot of trust in Perkz,” Jankos said. “I played with him for a long time, he’s the type of player who could lead his team to not be boosted at Worlds.”

Afterward, the trio agreed about the LCS third seed making it through and finished the first part of their predictions with a prognosis of Beyond Gaming being the fourth squad to make it out of the play-ins.

Next up, all three of them ranked the major regions—LEC, LCK, LPL, LCS, and PCS—from weakest to strongest. They basically wholeheartedly agreed that the European and Korean regions are third and second-best, respectively, with China being the strongest of them all.

They couldn’t find common ground, though, when it came to fourth and fifth place. Jankos believes the PCS should be higher than the LCS, while Sneaky and IWD opposed, saying that NA’s below-par showing at this year’s Mid-Season Invitational was a one-time fluke. In their eyes, historically and currently, North America is stronger than Beyond and PSG.Talon combined, according to IWD and Sneaky.

In the end, they focused on the main point of the conversation: the team they think, as of now, is the favorite to win Worlds 2021.

Jankos and Sneaky went for the squad that’s been frequently picked by viewers and experts from around the world, FPX. “Watching the LPL finals, I felt that FPX threw a lot of games,” G2 Esports’ jungler said.

The former Team Liquid pro made a rather odd choice, though, by picking Royal Never Give Up as his favorite to claim the Summoner’s Cup. “I think they’re super underrated as a team,” IWD said. “People see that they got third seed and immediately discredit them.”

The 31-year-old believes that their poor record in the LPL Summer Split is a result of a bad schedule and he thinks RNG can end up dominating during its Worlds 2021 run.

The League World Championship began today with its play-in stage. Tomorrow’s games start at 6am CT with PEACE going against Hanwha Life Esports. You can catch all the action live on Riot Games’ Twitch channel.