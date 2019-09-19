Jankos believes that Europe will win Worlds, whether it’s G2 Esports or Fnatic

Many people believe that Europe has proven itself to be one of the best regions in the world in League of Legends. And now, G2 Esports’ veteran jungler Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski has doubled down on that statement by saying that he thinks either G2 Esports or Fnatic will win Worlds this year.

Jankos explained in an interview with Polish esports website eweszło that although he and his team were focusing on each game as they came, he does think that both G2 and Fnatic have a good chance of winning the Summoner’s Cup. He even said that he was “quite shocked” about how much Fnatic improved from the 2019 Spring Split.

“Right now, I think we can beat everyone,” Jankos said. “We’ve played against iG, RNG, and SKT, and since we managed to beat the latter—and they’re the No. 1 seed from Korea—then we can probably also beat teams like Griffin and DAMWON.”

Jankos did acknowledge that he doesn’t know how G2’s match would go against China’s top seed, FunPlus Phoenix, only because he’s never played against them before. He eventually said that FunPlus look really good and that he’d like to play against them at Worlds.

G2 have been touted as one of the best teams in the world, especially after winning both LEC split championships and this year’s Mid-Season Invitational. Their hyper-aggressive playstyle combined with their unpredictable pick and ban phase makes them a nightmare to play against, no matter how talented you might think your team is.

Alongside Fnatic and Splyce, G2 will try to take home the Summoner’s Cup for Europe for the first time since season one. The 2019 World Championship kicks off with the play-in stage on Wednesday, Oct. 2.