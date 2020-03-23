IWillDominate to get tested for coronavirus after exhibiting symptoms

Former pro and popular League of Legends streamer IWillDominate confirmed on stream today that he’s been exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and will be getting tested for the disease this coming Wednesday, March 25.

The 29-year-old content creator said that he’s been recently experiencing tiredness, heavy coughing, diarrhea, and some shortness of breath. But he said that he didn’t have a fever, which is one of the main symptoms of the coronavirus. If his condition worsens, his doctor advised him to go to the hospital immediately.

There are plenty of other diseases that come with the list of symptoms that Dom has shown, but we won’t know if Dom has the coronavirus until his test results come in. There’s a chance that he has something other than the rampant virus that’s shaken the world.

The streamer said, however, that he was “at a very high risk of having coronavirus” because he traveled within the past two weeks and he also went through Los Angeles International Airport. At time of writing, there are more than 1,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of California, with over 400 of those cases based in Los Angeles County.

Multiple countries have been asking people who have recently traveled to self-isolate themselves for at least two weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On a lighter note, Dom recently held a charity stream to raise funds for coronavirus relief. In just over five hours, he was able to gather $7,144 to contribute to efforts concerning the disease.

Ultimately, the most important thing is Dom’s health and safety. Hopefully, his symptoms don’t worsen and he’s able to power through this situation.