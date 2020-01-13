Invictus Gaming upset FunPlus Phoenix in the first series of the 2020 LPL Spring Split

Worlds 2019 semifinalists Invictus Gaming beat League of Legends world champions FunPlus Phoneix 2-1 today in the first series of the 2020 LPL Spring Split.

IG had been scrutinized for changing its roster in the 2019 offseason and releasing AD carry Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo from its five-man lineup. But despite losing one of the most crucial players on the team, IG were dominant against FunPlus Phoenix.

Newly-signed ADC Ding “Puff” Wang and support Su “Southwind” Zhi-Lin, previously on Vici Gaming, looked confident on the big stage, abusing FunPlus Phoenix’s Lin “Lwx” Wei-Xiang in the bot lane and dictating the teamfights.

Aside from the impressive duo, though, top laner Kang “TheShy” Seung-lok looked back in form. His performances on Aatrox and Ornn helped IG claw back from defeat, outdoing Kim “Khan” Dong-ha in the top lane and engaging for the team.

Even though IG won, it was a series of fine margins. FPX had a clear advantage in the first game and could’ve taken the series 2-0 with a little more patience. But following overaggressiveness and misplays at the Elder Dragon, the team threw its lead and allowed IG to take the win.

FPX bounced back in the second game with the help of Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang’s Mordekaiser. But in the end, IG fixed their drafting phase and won game three with ease. They controlled the game from all sides of the map, pushing FPX behind their towers before inevitably beating down their Nexus.