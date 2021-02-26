Invictus Gaming upset EDG, end their winning streak in 2021 LPL Spring Split

Invictus Gaming took down EDward Gaming 2-0 today during the sixth week of the 2021 LPL Spring Split.

This was an intense League of Legends series that featured high-level plays from both teams, but IG managed to come out ahead in the end with their superior mechanical prowess. The MVP votes were picked up by jungler Peng “XUN” Li-Xu and bottom laner Ding “Puff” Wang. XUN used Lillia in the first game to dominate early, finishing the match with a 6/1/7 scoreline. Puff helped his team recover after facing a huge gold disadvantage in the second game, securing a quadrakill before finishing the match.

[EDG 0-2 iG]



GGWP @invgaming



We failed to claim today's victory. Sorry to disappoint you. We’re not perfect, but we are going to learn from failure to fulfill our journey, and achieve better one. — Edward Gaming (@EDG_Edward) February 26, 2021

In the first game of the series, IG’s early-game performance was their key to success. They kept trading blow for blow with the leaders in the LPL standings. While EDG managed to secure a small gold lead early on, once the match got to the mid game, IG had the edge with their draft. After winning a teamfight, they were able to turn the game around and finish with a 6,000 gold lead.

The second game saw EDG in the lead until they decided to go for a Baron play. IG’s Puff popped off on Samira, securing a quadrakill to keep his team in the game after being down more than 5,000 gold. In the next teamfights, the bottom laner kept slashing and dashing through EDG before helping his team secure the clean sweep over the LPL leaders.

With this win, IG (5-4) have climbed to seventh place in the 2021 LPL Spring Split. EDG (8-1), on the other hand, remain in first place but are closely trailed by Royal Never Give Up (7-1). IG’s next matchup is against a weakened Suning on Sunday, Feb. 28.

