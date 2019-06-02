Invictus Gaming bench support Baolan, replace him with Lucas

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

Invictus Gaming has made a pretty big roster change before the second week of the 2019 LPL Summer Split.

The defending world champs have benched support Wang “Baolan” Liu-Yi for Li-Tan “Lucas” Pan-Ao. This will be Lucas’ first time playing on the main LPL stage after joining IG’s Academy team.

Invictus suffered a disappointing exit at the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational in May, where they came into the tournament as the overwhelming favorites to win the whole thing. IG ended up losing to Team Liquid in the semifinals and were sent home, back to the drawing board.

As a result, IG have evidently found Baolan to be one of their weaknesses and decided to replace him. The talented support didn’t have a great MSI run. From bad engages to questionable decision making, the 19-year-old couldn’t seem to replicate his success from the 2019 LPL Spring Split.

Lucas, meanwhile, has been playing on the Invictus Gaming Academy team since February. He and the rest of IG Young had a decent 2019 season in the LDL, where they finished in fourth place with a 17-7 record. He’ll be joining 18-year-old phenom Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo in the bottom lane in an effort to change IG’s fortunes this summer.

Invictus Gaming will be facing off against Dominus Esports and LNG Esports in the second week of the 2019 LPL Summer Split. IG fans hope this new addition can give their favorite team the boost they need to elevate their game to new heights.

