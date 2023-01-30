Impact explains what went wrong for Liquid in disastrous first week of 2023 LCS Spring Split

Team Liquid surprisingly lost both of their opening games in the first week of the 2023 LCS Spring Split, and FlyQuest’s Jeong “Impact” Eon-young—who beat them on the first day of the competition—thinks he knows why.

The top laner provided some insight on Liquid’s playstyle in an interview with Dexerto on Jan. 30. In his eyes, the team don’t have a “goal” when it comes to winning games and aren’t thinking ahead when making plays on the map.

“When I’m watching them, there’s no goal,” Impact said. He added that when a team are making a play on the map, they need to be thinking about the next step to push the advantage. Liquid, however, look like they’re missing that and aren’t thinking ahead.

FlyQuest, on the other hand, started the 2023 LCS Spring Split on the right foot. The team went undefeated in the first week of the competition after beating Liquid and Dignitas. “Everyone’s great,” Impact said.

Team Liquid brought four new players into its League of Legends roster over the offseason, only keeping Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in from the previous iteration of the lineup. As a result, it’s no surprise the team lacked synergy in the week of the 2023 LCS Spring Split.

That being said, FlyQuest also revamped its LCS roster ahead of this season, bringing in five new players. And so far, it seems like the formula is working.

The 2023 LCS Spring Split returns on Thursday, Feb. 2. Liquid will begin their week with a match against Immortals, while FlyQuest will face Golden Guardians.