Immortals introduces 2021 LCS Academy roster

Immortals announced its 2021 Academy lineup today. The roster features some strong up-and-coming talent, as well as players with a decent amount of experience in the professional League of Legends scene.

The new Immortals Academy roster features top laner Topoon, jungler Potluck, mid laner Pretty, ADC Keith, and support Joey.

Immortals also revealed that Goh “Jensen” Qian Sheng will serve as the Academy squad’s head coach, while Tomáš “Nightshare” Kněžínek was signed to be an assistant coach.

Topoon is a Korean top laner who’s been competing in League professionally since 2018. He formerly played on Legacy Esports and MAMMOTH in the Oceanic Professional League (OPL). This past year, he saw a reasonable level of success while competing under the Legacy Esports banner, winning both splits and playoffs in his region, as well as winning the Legacy vs. OPL All-Stars match in May.

Potluck is a Canadian Jungler who’s competed with Immortals Academy since March. He first started playing League professionally in 2017. Before joining Immortals, he most notably played for Golden Guardians Academy in 2018 and 2019.

Pretty is a Greek mid laner who’s been competing in professional League since 2015. He formerly played for Vodaphone Giants Spain (VGIA) and Mad Lions E.C. in the LVP SuperLiga Orange and most recently helped VGIA win the Iberian Cup 2020 against the G2 Artic team in November.

Keith is a American bot laner who’s also been competing professionally since 2015, playing with notable teams like GG Academy, Cloud9, C9 Academy, TSM, and Team Liquid. Most recently, he had a stint playing with GG Academy in 2020, placing fourth in the NA Academy Summer Split before being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

Finally, Joey is an American player who’s been involved in League esports since 2016. Throughout his career, he’s played for Dignitas Academy, Team Liquid Academy, and CLG at various times. He was most recently playing for Wildcard Gaming, which is an amateur North American team.

This fresh roster brings a lot of experience and talent to Immortals’ Academy team for 2021. They’ll be one of the 10 squads competing in the NA Academy Spring Split next year.

