Immortals bounce back with an incredible backdoor in CLG’s base

Immortals have had a strong showing in their return to the LCS, winning four games and placing in the top three of the league. In last night’s match, up against bottom-of-the-table team Counter Logic Gaming, though, they were on the back foot.

The team had needlessly fallen behind in lane and was losing to a sizable gold deficit, but with the quick-thinking shotcalling of top laner Paul “sOAZ” Boyer, they bounced back with an incredible backdoor in CLG’s base.

CLG went into the third week of the LCS without a win to their name. After losing back-to-back games, and failing to perform on all fronts, they looked like the worst team in the league. On Saturday, however, they beat Evil Geniuses in convincing fashion and were poised to take on Immortals.

The match began in CLG’s favor, with the team winning multiple lanes, finding the first blood, and securing the jungle advantage. Immortals found their footing in the mid-game, but at the 35-minute mark, it was CLG’s game to lose.

CLG found the late game team fight, but before it was too late for Immortals, Johnny “Altec” Ru ran down the mid lane with CLG’s base in his sights. Jérémy “Eika” Valdenaire followed with his teleport, they pushed down the turrets, and destroyed the Nexus, for the backdoor win.

Immortals have been desperately underestimated in the LCS. The team’s two French solo laners, their solid jungler, and their comprehensive bot lane duo have each had promising performances, and have rightly found themselves at the top of the tables. Only Team SoloMid and Cloud9 stand in their way.

Next Saturday, Feb. 15, Immortals will face off against Team Liquid, where they will look to consolidate a second-place standing in the league.