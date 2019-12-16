IBoy leaves EDward Gaming to join Vici Gaming as the team’s starting ADC

After playing for EDward Gaming for three years, AD carry Hu “iBoy” Xian-Zhao has found a new home for the 2020 League of Legends season.

Vici Gaming signed iBoy, the organization announced today. The team still needs to find a support to pair alongside its newest recruit, but there’s already plenty of potential in the works.

During his time with EDG, iBoy was constantly one of the best young ADCs in the region. The team also went to Worlds twice in his time with the organization and was consistently finishing in the top three during the regular season and playoffs.

Edward Gaming on Twitter Today we have to part ways with our AD Carry iBoy. After learning of his thought to leave, we had several conversations and finally decided to respect his decision. We are grateful for all the efforts he has made with us and wish him all the best in his new team.

Last year was a bit rough for EDG, though. During the 2019 Spring Split, the team finished in seventh place with a 9-6 record and they were swept in the first round of the playoffs by SinoDragon Gaming.

The following split saw improvements, with the team finishing in fifth place during the regular season. EDG were eliminated in the second round by Bilibili Gaming, however, making 2019 one of the worst years in the team’s history.

Vici didn’t have great luck this year, either. In fact, they were one of the worst teams in the LPL, finishing as a bottom-two squad in both the Spring and Summer Splits. The addition of iBoy should provide some youth and motivation for the rest of the team, but there could be more roster changes in store for Vici in the coming week.