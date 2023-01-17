‘I will teach them to fear me’: The answer to today’s League of Legends mystery champion

After the launch of the 2023 ranked season in League of Legends, a new event went live.

Since Jan. 10, the developers have been adding a new mission to the game every day. Each one of them has a quote from one of the champions in League’s roster. This quote can be from the base skin or from a skin with original voice lines.

Completing the mission is quite simple. All players need to do is guess which champion says the quote and then have this champion on their team in one game. They can also pick it to finish the quest themselves.

The hard part is guessing which champion says a quote. Not everyone is familiar with League’s lore and even then, it’s tough to memorize what every champion says when the roster already consists of more than 160.

“I will teach them to fear me”: This is today’s League mystery champion

The quote that comes alongside the most recent mission is “I will teach them to fear me.” Many players immediately pointed to Darkins and other similar characters, and they are right. This is Aatrox’s quote, who is one of the few Darkins left in League’s lore.

Once you play a game as Aatrox or with the Darkin Blade on your team, you will be rewarded a Hextech Chest and a Key as a reward. You’ll also get a Yorick champion shard, meaning he will almost certainly be the mystery champion in the upcoming mission.

