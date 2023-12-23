“I don’t think I have any regrets”: Ghost reflects on career in LoL retirement interview

After a nine-year career in competitive League of Legends, a talented former World Champion has decided to hang up the keyboard and mouse.

Korean AD carry Ghost announced his retirement in an interview with Korizon Esports’ Ashley Kang, stepping away from the professional scene after taking a year-long hiatus. The 24-year-old marksman last played for Nongshim RedForce in 2022, where they finished in eighth place in both the Spring and Summer Split.

He is best known for his time alongside superstars like ShowMaker and Canyon with DWG KIA, where helped the squad dominate the region as the best team in the world. Through 2020 and 2021, the organization quickly became the top dog by winning three LCK championships and a World Championship.

They went to back-to-back finals at Worlds and a finals showing at the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational, striking fear into the global competitive scene. Ghost wasn’t a flashy player during his time with DWG KIA, but he was a rock in the bottom lane that could play the weakside for the roster while most of the jungle attention went to their high-powered mid lane.

There were a few disappointing moments during that run—including their finals loss against Edward Gaming—but overall, he isn’t looking back at his career too sadly.

“I’m a human after all, I’m bound to have regrets,” He said while thinking about the Worlds 2021 finals. “Everyone did our absolute best, me and my teammates. We said, ‘Let’s play so we leave no regrets,’ and we did indeed play without regrets, that’s why I don’t think I have any regrets.”

Although his final season wasn’t too remarkable, Ghost will go down as one of the most important pieces in one of the best teams of League history.