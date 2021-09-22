Get up to speed with Worlds 2021.

The 2021 League of Legends World Championship gets underway on Oct. 5 with the play-in stage and culminates, an action-packed month later, with the finals on Nov. 6.

Hosted in Reykjavik, Iceland’s Laugardalshöll indoor sporting arena, the most celebrated esports event of the year will bring together the top League of Legends teams from around the world to compete for the Summoner’s Cup, a multi-million dollar prize pool, and the title of World Champion.

Here’s how to watch Worlds 2021.

Format

Worlds 2021 will follow an almost-identical format to the previous World Championship.

Worlds 2021 will be comprised of three stages, including the play-in stage, the group stage, and the knockout stage

With the VCS, Vietnam’s regional league, unable to compete, a total of 22 teams will participate at the event

The play-in stage will feature 10 teams that will be split into two groups of five

The top four teams from the play-ins will join 12 teams in the group stage

The 16 teams in the group stage will be split into four groups of four. The top teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage

The knockout stage, comprised of the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals, will feature eight teams in a single-elimination, best-of-five bracket

Schedule

Worlds 2021 will be available to watch on several platforms, including lolesports.com, Twitch, and YouTube, and will feature live commentary and analysis from an international team of broadcast talent.

Play-in stage: Oct. 5 to 9

Group stage: Oct. 11 to 13 and Oct. 15 to 18

Quaterfinals: Oct. 22 to 25

Semifinals: Oct. 30 to 31

Finals: Nov. 6

We’ll update this article with the full schedule when the play-ins and groups have been drawn.

